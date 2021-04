OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cleanup efforts are underway after an SUV slammed into a school building on Monday afternoon.

Officials responded to Brink Junior High School, near S.W. 113th and Western Ave., after an SUV drove into a classroom.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they realized the driver had crashed into the side of a metal building and traveled halfway into the classroom.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.