NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was on the scene of a bus accident at I-44 and SW 119th. This is near Portland where the crash also caused traffic to back up.

Authorities confirm two students has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Newcastle Public Schools responded on Facebook:

Racer Families: While traveling home from the senior lunch in downtown Oklahoma City, one of the buses was in an accident. Essential personnel were immediately contacted and students with injury concerns are being promptly treated. The transportation department was able to ensure our senior students could be safely escorted the remainder of the way back to school. Parents of students who were involved have been notified. If there is any other pertinent information related to this situation we will contact you promptly. Melonie Hau, Superintendent of Newcastle Public Schools

No further information has been released at this time.