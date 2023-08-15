OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Police Athletic Sports Court became the first of many courts across the state getting a Thunder makeover at Draper Park.

The Thunder and OG&E came together to unveil the re-energized Thunder community basketball court located at the Oklahoma City Police Athletic League (PAL) in Draper Park in South Oklahoma City.

The joint efforts between the Thunder and OG & E came to life as the first community court in the metro continued in spite of raindrops to get a new Thunder inspired surface and mural.

The Pals’ Court is a staple court in South Oklahoma City in giving kids a safe place to be.

The Thunder and OG & E has the aim of making over all 30 sports courts across the state.