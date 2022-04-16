OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gunshots outside an Oklahoma City apartment complex left one person dead Friday afternoon.

The shooter is still out there as of Friday night. Neighbors said they’re concerned about the violence, telling KFOR it’s quite frightening that it happened right next to their homes, especially for one woman and her family who just moved into their home last night.

“Now I’m scared to even be here because I’m talking to the neighbors, and they’re like, ‘It’s really crazy,’” said Anais Robles, a woman who just moved into her home next to the scene Thursday night.

“There’s a lot of fear,” said Dario Ibarra, a resident of the area for more than two decades. “Because you don’t know if he’s going to double back or something, come back and try to do more damage or whatever.”

The two neighbors live just feet away from where the shooting happened. The Oklahoma City Police Department said it started as an unknown altercation between two people. During the altercation, one of them pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim at least twice. That person was taken to the hospital where they died.

“I saw three or four cops coming in, and then they started closing the road, and then I saw on the news someone got shot,” Robles said.

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a deadly shooting.

A scary sight for Robles and her family who just moved in from Moore.

“We were in in an apartment. I mean, there was just like thievery there, but not this crazy,” she said. “Like, we’ve never seen gunshots or anything.”

“Nothing like this has ever happened here,” Ibarra said.

However, it’s a different reality for Ibarra, who is a 21-year resident of the area and lives with his family. He said he heard three gunshots and soon after saw police flooding the area.

“It’s shocking. It’s scary,” Ibarra said. “Safety is the first thing that comes to mind. You want to make sure no one’s actually getting hurt when things go down like that.”

Now, everyone’s just trying to stay safe with the shooter still on the loose.

“We’re going to put cameras, actually, like we’re going to go today and see what we can do, like to protect ourselves and to protect our house and our stuff, our kids,” Robles said.

Police said they are not expecting any more information to be released until Saturday. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call police.