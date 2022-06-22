OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a countersuit petition filed Tuesday, Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen claimed that its former vice president was the one speaking to various government agencies and the media about a contract between the company and the State Tourism Department.

The petition said Curt Breuklander, former vice president, broke his contract in September of 2021 and left the company. Swadley’s claimed Breuklander held onto a company computer and documents after his departure.

When attempting to get them returned, he allegedly asked for $1.5 million.

The company refused the request calling it, “attempted extortion.”

However, Swadley’s did fulfill a request by Breuklander to accelerate a bonus.

That was in August, just one month prior. And the company said it was because the then-vice president needed to buy a house.

In the petition, Breuklander allegedly also asked for ownership in the barbecue restaurant – another request that was denied.

Swadley’s said that throughout Breuklander’s time with the company, he never once talked with state agencies or the media.

They claimed that he did start speaking out after he terminated his contract, and after the subsequent disagreement about a $1.5 million pay-out and company ownership.

News4 tried contacting Curt Breuklander on Wednesday. In a text, he said that there was no comment at this time and referred us to his lawyer.

We are still awaiting a response.

Information brought by a whistleblower was the kickstart to the investigation between Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen and the State Department of Tourism.

It has led to revealing multiple millions of dollars lost to state parks expenditures.