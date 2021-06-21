Swarm of bees removed from Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a problem many Oklahomans have experienced, especially as summer temperatures heat up.

In some cases, bees will move too close to homes. In other instances, the bees take up residence inside a home.

Officials continue to stress bees are endangered and you shouldn’t kill them. Instead, they stress that you should try to relocate them.

That message hit close to home for us here at KFOR.

“I hear humming noises and everything,” said Robert Miller.

Our very own “Morning Laughing Guy,” Robert Miller, was not laughing a couple of weeks ago.

Thousands of bees were buzzing around his house.

We called Richard Henry, a professional bee remover, who saw the bee hive in Robert’s living room ceiling.

This week, it was time to get the bees out.

Henry and his crew from Oklahoma Honey Bee Removal put tarps on the floors and walls, making a containment cell around the hive in the living room.

As the ceiling dry wall was cut, the bees began to fly out. That’s when the bee vacuuming began, safely sucking the bees away and storing them for transport.

Then the hive was exposed, row after row of combs in the space between floors.

“It looked like it had been there at least two to three years maybe a little bit longer. There were probably 30-40 different sections in there divided up,” said Richard Henry.

“I was very amazed and surprised at how big that comb is,” said Robert Miller.

Each of the combs was swarming with bees and full of honey. As the combs were cut away, Richard and Robert were able to sees the real scale of the hive.

“There were electrical wires through the floor joints and they had built around it to stay off of it,” said Henry.

The comb residue was scraped clean. Then, the area was sprayed with bleach to make sure the bees don’t try to recolonize. Henry then went outside to plug entry holes.

After all of that, the combs and bees were put into the truck for transport.

“We save the bees, put them out in acre area and watch them for about a year, then put them into honey production,” said Richard Henry.

As for that sweet reward at the end, Miller was able to keep some of the honey and comb.

“The honey was so sweet and pure, it was so good and delicious. Straight honey and it tastes really good,” said Miller.

Henry also says he expected there to be more bees in that hive, but the bees had recently swarmed. That means half the hive had flown off with a queen to start a new hive.

For more information on safe bee removal and making sure you get all the combs so you don’t attract other bugs, visit Henry’s website.