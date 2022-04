YALE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Payne County were called to a hostage situation on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, a multi-jurisdictional SWAT team was called to a hostage situation in Yale.

As a result of the situation nearby, Yale Public Schools was placed on lockdown. Officials stressed that everyone was safe, but said no students would be allowed off campus until further notice.

Negotiators are on scene.

No other information is being released at this time.