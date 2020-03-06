Sweet reunion: Military dad turns into T-Rex to surprise his children at Yukon elementary school

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – T-Rex visited a Yukon elementary school this week, but it wasn’t for a history lesson about dinosaurs.

During an assembly on Wednesday at Lakeview Elementary, Tech Sgt. Benjamin Leneave dressed up as T-Rex to surprise his children.

The principal called Emma and her brother Tyler to the front during the assembly to meet the mystery guest.

A quick reveal under the costume ended in a giant hug between the trio as the reunion was caught on camera.

Leneave has been serving in Korea for the last seven months.

His wife, Erin, who is a playground attendant at the school, was also on hand for the special moment.

