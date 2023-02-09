MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – It is almost Valentine’s Day, but a metro community is preparing for a popular festival that celebrates everything related to chocolate.

The 16th annual Friends of the Mustang Public Library Chocolate Festival will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 3 at the Mustang Community Center, located at 1201 N. Mustang Rd.

Tickets are on sale at the library for $10 for 10 servings. Boxes to hold all of your treats will be available for $1.

“The Friends of the Mustang Public Library is a nonprofit that works to provide equipment, programs, and other enhancements for the library,” says Friends President Brett Jones. “The money for those donations comes from fundraising events such as the Chocolate Festival.”

The festival features homemade chocolates, cupcakes, chocolate covered bacon, and so many other delicious treats.