SWOSU cancels fall commencement ceremony

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the country, Southwestern Oklahoma State University says the virus is forcing a change of plans for commencement.

The university had originally planned to celebrate May 2020 graduates during a fall commencement ceremony. However, it is still unsafe to have large gatherings.

SWOSU has decided to cancel the fall graduation ceremony that was originally set for Nov. 21.

Now, the university plans to provide several alternative methods of celebrating its graduates.

Graduates will have an opportunity to take a professional photo with their gown and diploma cover during a two-day period in November at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.

A graduation program will be printed, and each graduate will receive four copies.

Even though there will not be a live ceremony in November, SWOSU invites graduates to participate in the May 2021 ceremony.

“The university is deeply sorry that a November ceremony cannot be held, but it is in the best interest of everyone at this time,” SWOSU said in a news release.

LATEST STORIES: