SWOSU doing away with spring break, opting to end semester early

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Southwestern Oklahoma State University says it is making changes to the spring calendar.

For the spring 2021 semester, SWOSU will start on Jan. 11 but will not offer a traditional spring break.

“No current plan provides 100% protection, but this elimination of spring break will help to lessen the possibility of COVID-19 conveyance from one person to another,” SWOSU President Randy Beutler said.

Instead, students will end the spring semester one week earlier in April rather than in May.

The last day of the spring semester will now be April 30.

“Students, faculty and staff have been resilient this fall in doing their part to keep SWOSU safe,” Beutler said. “The university takes safety protocols very seriously and is making every effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and maintain face-to-face classes on campus. Knowing what we do about COVID-19, we believe that cancelling spring break will help us avoid a possible surge in cases due to travel.”

