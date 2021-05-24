SWOSU ends mask, social distancing mandates on campus

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Southwestern Oklahoma State University will no longer require the use of masks or social distancing on campus or at any SWOSU-sponsored activity, effective Tuesday, May 25.

“Anyone who wishes to mask indoors or outdoors may freely do so. Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to become vaccinated,” said SWOSU officials.

SWOSU will continue protocols for illness reporting and quarantine.

“As announced earlier, SWOSU looks forward to a dynamic and engaging return to more normal operations this 2021 fall semester,” said SWOSU officials.

