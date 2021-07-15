SWOSU hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students, community

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next month.

Southwestern Oklahoma State University is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, Aug. 20 on the Weatherford campus.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.

The clinic is open to everyone, including SWOSU students who start classes on Aug. 16.

Appointments are preferred and can be made now by calling (580) 774-3025.

A clinic for the second dose of the vaccination will be held Friday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.