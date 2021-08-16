SWOSU hosting job fair in Custer County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FILE - This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, officials at an Oklahoma university are hosting a job fair.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, residents throughout Custer County are invited to attend the Weatherford Works Job Fair in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center on the SWOSU campus.

More than 20 businesses and SWOSU departments will be on hand to talk to potential employees.

No appointments are needed for anyone who wants to attend the job fair and meet with employers.

The businesses attending the job fair include:

  • Merryman Accounting Services
  • Health Back Home Health
  • Sugar Creek Casino
  • Wright Radio
  • ASAP Energy
  • Red Rock Behavioral
  • Elara Caring
  • Davis Finance
  • Walmart
  • Paragon Communications
  • Weatherford School District
  • Caulkins Conoco
  • Swadley’s Co.

Several SWOSU departments will also be on hand for student-only positions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter