SWOSU hosting job fair in Custer County

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, officials at an Oklahoma university are hosting a job fair.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, residents throughout Custer County are invited to attend the Weatherford Works Job Fair in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center on the SWOSU campus.

More than 20 businesses and SWOSU departments will be on hand to talk to potential employees.

No appointments are needed for anyone who wants to attend the job fair and meet with employers.

The businesses attending the job fair include:

Merryman Accounting Services

Health Back Home Health

Sugar Creek Casino

Wright Radio

ASAP Energy

Red Rock Behavioral

Elara Caring

Davis Finance

Walmart

Paragon Communications

Weatherford School District

Caulkins Conoco

Swadley’s Co.

Several SWOSU departments will also be on hand for student-only positions.