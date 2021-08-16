SWOSU hosting job fair in Custer County

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, officials at an Oklahoma university are hosting a job fair.
From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, residents throughout Custer County are invited to attend the Weatherford Works Job Fair in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center on the SWOSU campus.
More than 20 businesses and SWOSU departments will be on hand to talk to potential employees.
No appointments are needed for anyone who wants to attend the job fair and meet with employers.
The businesses attending the job fair include:
- Merryman Accounting Services
- Health Back Home Health
- Sugar Creek Casino
- Wright Radio
- ASAP Energy
- Red Rock Behavioral
- Elara Caring
- Davis Finance
- Walmart
- Paragon Communications
- Weatherford School District
- Caulkins Conoco
- Swadley’s Co.
Several SWOSU departments will also be on hand for student-only positions.