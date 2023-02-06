WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) is hosting its 53rd Annual Jazz Festival at the Fine Arts Center in Weatherford Feb. 9 and 10.

The 2023 SWOSU Jazz Fest kicks off Feb. 9 with the Tia Fuller Duo teaching a clinic at Yukon High School, where students will have an opportunity to receive hands-on instruction.

A free, open-to-the-public concert will then be held at 7 p.m. in SWOSU’s Berrong Recital Hall.

Image courtesy Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., Feb. 10, the Big Band Festival be held all day in the Fine Arts Center and the Berrong Music Hall.

Two masterclasses by the Tia Fuller Duo will take place at the Hilltop Theater – one at 11 a.m. and another at 3 p.m.

The Duo will perform with SWOSU jazz players at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. These concerts are ticketed.

You can also enjoy Drinks with the Duo at the Business Enterprise Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for $30 entry.

Tickets for paid performances and Drinks with the Duo can be purchased online. General admission is $20, $10 for seniors, and $5 for students.