SWOSU offering cash incentive for students, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FILE - In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there's growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma university says it is offering an incentive for students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Southwestern Oklahoma State University announced that students, staff, and faculty members who get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be entered in a drawing to win $5,000.

Currently enrolled students at SWOSU who provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 8 will receive a $100 award and be entered to win one of four $5,000 grand prizes.

Also, employees who provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 8 will each receive a $125 award, and they will be entered to win one of two $5,000 grand prizes.

Vaccines are available for free at several vaccination clinics on the SWOSU campus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter