SWOSU offering cash incentive for students, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma university says it is offering an incentive for students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Southwestern Oklahoma State University announced that students, staff, and faculty members who get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be entered in a drawing to win $5,000.
Currently enrolled students at SWOSU who provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 8 will receive a $100 award and be entered to win one of four $5,000 grand prizes.
Also, employees who provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 8 will each receive a $125 award, and they will be entered to win one of two $5,000 grand prizes.
Vaccines are available for free at several vaccination clinics on the SWOSU campus.