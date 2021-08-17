SWOSU offering cash incentive for students, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma university says it is offering an incentive for students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Southwestern Oklahoma State University announced that students, staff, and faculty members who get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be entered in a drawing to win $5,000.

Currently enrolled students at SWOSU who provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 8 will receive a $100 award and be entered to win one of four $5,000 grand prizes.

Also, employees who provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 8 will each receive a $125 award, and they will be entered to win one of two $5,000 grand prizes.

Vaccines are available for free at several vaccination clinics on the SWOSU campus.