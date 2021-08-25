SWOSU offering Friday COVID-19 vaccine clinics

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma university is resuming its COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students and the public on its campus.

Southwestern Oklahoma State University is resuming its Friday COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the Weatherford campus.

Organizers say the public can get vaccinated at SWOSU on Fridays, starting Aug. 27 and continuing each Friday through October.

The Friday clinics will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.

Appointments are preferred and can be made by calling (580) 774-3025. The clinic is open to everyone, and walk-ins are accepted.

SWOSU continues its incentive plan for students and employees who become vaccinated.

Other options in the Weatherford area to get vaccines are:

Both Walgreens and Walmart in Weatherford offer walk-in service for everyone but prefer appointments. Online appointments can be made at any Walgreens and Walmart in the state.

The Custer County Health Department does both testing and vaccinations for anyone, but appointments are needed and greatly encouraged. Please call (580) 772-6417 in Weatherford and (580) 323-2100 in Clinton to set up appointments. Both sites—220 N. Bradley Street in Weatherford and 3030 Custer Avenue in Clinton—can do appointments 8-12 and 1-5. Both sites can take vaccination appointments through vaccinate@oklahoma.gov for their weekly pods—Mondays in Clinton and Fridays in Weatherford.