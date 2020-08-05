SWOSU releases details on back to school plan

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – In less than two weeks, students and staff members will head back to class at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

Right now, SWOSU officials say the plan is to teach traditional in-person classes, but they say they are listening to state and federal health authorities if changes are needed.

When classes begin on Monday, Aug. 17, all students, faculty, visitors, and staff will be required to wear cloth facial coverings in the hallways and classrooms. Students who choose not to wear a mask are encouraged to enroll in sections that will not require on-campus attendance.

Officials say they are adjusting classrooms to maintain at least four feet of distance between students. In some classrooms, crews are installing clear plastic at the front of the rooms and in front of podiums.

Faculty members will develop seating charts so it is easier to track attendance at each class, and in case there is a positive COVID-19 case.

As for the fall schedule, officials say Fall Break will be canceled. After Thanksgiving Break, in order to minimize the spread of the virus from potential holiday travel, all classes will transition to virtual for the rest of the semester.

For more information on SWOSU’s plan, visit the university’s website.

