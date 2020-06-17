SWOSU reports 2.3% growth in summer enrollment

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre say despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the university experienced a 2.3% growth in summer enrollment.

SWOSU President Randy Beutler said the university is now focusing on the fall.

“All summer classes were moved online and this was cause for concern, but fortunately we ended up with 1,730 students taking classes this summer,” Beutler said. “Our focus right now is preparations for the return of SWOSU students in August and providing a safe and healthy return for the SWOSU community.”

SWOSU fall semester in-person classes begin August 17.

“The value of a SWOSU education is known far and wide,” Beutler said. “However, in order to sustain the quality of many of our programs, we cannot continue to rely solely on remote learning. Digital and virtual learning technologies are an important part of our educational system and will continue to be so, but these tools cannot be a long-term substitute for the facilities and support that our campuses at Weatherford and Sayre provide.”