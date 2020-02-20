SWOSU to bring awareness to music therapy

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – A melody can make a meaningful difference in mental health through music therapy, and a local university wants to bring awareness to this kind of treatment.

Southwestern Oklahoma State University will present Music Therapy Awareness Week 2020 on its campus in Weatherford from Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 28, according to a SWOSU news release.

The university’s music therapy recognition programming will include the 13th annual Music Therapy Awareness Expo from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 in the Memorial Student Center Ballroom. The event is free and open to the public.

Participants will experience the music therapy’s impact via Drum Circle, an active music-making technique of music therapy, provided by SWOSU music therapy students, according to Dr. ChihChen Sophia Lee, LPMT, MT-BC, professor and director of SWOSU music therapy program.

“Musicians of melodic instruments are encouraged to bring their instruments along for the experience,” the news release states.

SWOSU Music Therapy Alum and Instructor Didier Khoo, MM, LPMT, MT-BC will be the expo’s keynote speaker.

“Upper-class music therapy students will also showcase their clinical practices in early intervention, pediatric medicine, school-age children and adolescents with special needs, adolescent acute physical rehabilitation, at-risk-youth adult physical rehabilitation, women and children experiencing domestic violence, and geriatrics via oral and poster presentations,” the news release states.

The SWOSU Music Therapy Student Association is organizing the expo as well as the following events:

Book Display at the Al Harris Library through the month of March

Monday, February 24: cereal bar fundraising for SWAMTA Regional Conference at the Fine Arts Center lobby, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; “Why Do You Want to Be a Music Therapist” featuring the SWOSU music therapy students, alumni, and faculty members at the Belle Becker Building Room 108, 7 PM

cereal bar fundraising for SWAMTA Regional Conference at the Fine Arts Center lobby, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; “Why Do You Want to Be a Music Therapist” featuring the SWOSU music therapy students, alumni, and faculty members at the Belle Becker Building Room 108, 7 PM Tuesday, February 25: bake sales for SWAMTA Regional Conference & “Sharing Your Favorite Music Therapy Moments” at the Fine Arts Center lobby, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

bake sales for SWAMTA Regional Conference & “Sharing Your Favorite Music Therapy Moments” at the Fine Arts Center lobby, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, February 26: silent basket auctions at the Fine Arts Center lobby

silent basket auctions at the Fine Arts Center lobby Thursday, February 27: Open Mic Night at Berrong Music Hall Room 101, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Open Mic Night at Berrong Music Hall Room 101, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, February 28: drink bar at the Fine Arts Center lobby, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; movie night at Belle Becker Building Room 108, 7 p.m.

drink bar at the Fine Arts Center lobby, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; movie night at Belle Becker Building Room 108, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7: Music Therapy Open House at the Fine Arts Building Room 102 and Berrong Music Hall 118, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; you can register onsite or by clicking here.