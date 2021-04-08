SWOSU to move back to in-person instruction, activities in the fall

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, a local university is announcing that it is planning to move back to normal operations in the fall.

Southwestern Oklahoma State University says it believes that full, in-person instructions and activities will be possible in the fall semester.

“We are proud of our faculty and staff in using innovative methods to ensure that our students receive quality education,” SWOSU President Randy Beutler said. “While virtual learning has its advantages, we want to offer a traditional, in-person environment for our students.”

Virtual New Student Orientation sessions are continuing this spring and summer with special face-to-face events planned this summer on June 15, June 29, July 20 and August 11.

“We will follow the recommendations of health officials and state authorities when it comes to safety protocols for Fall 2021,” Beutler said. “We will adjust those protocols as the semester draws closer if needed.”