SWOSU to slowly reopen campuses in preparation for fall semester

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, universities across the state have implemented changes for classes and activities.

Recently, officials with Southwestern Oklahoma State University made several important announcements about the summer and fall semesters.

Summer semester

For student, SWOSU plans to conduct summer classes online.

Fall semester

SWOSU intends to conduct in-person classes on the Weatherford and Sayre campuses for the upcoming fall semester. The cafeteria, grill and residential housing will be open. Officials are currently working on plans to implement social distancing and other safety protocols that meet recommended guidelines.

Phased-in reopening of campus

The campus will gradually reopen over the summer months. For now, the university is still practicing limited personal contact by limiting access to buildings on campus. However, staff and personnel are ready to help students with any issues they may encounter.

SWOSU will not host camps during the months of May and June. An announcement regarding the status of summer camps scheduled for the month of July will be made by May 22.

Out-of-state travel ban continues

All institutional travel to out-of-state events, conferences and other events will not be allowed from now through June 30. An updated status on travel will be provided by late May.

Unemployment fraud

For SWOSU employees, you should be aware that there have been several reports of fraudulent unemployment claims across the state. In some cases, applications for OESC benefits have been fraudulently made using state employees’ names or social security numbers. This is not a breach of information that involves SWOSU. If you suspect unemployment fraud, contact SWOSU Human Resources.

Student workers

In regard to the status of SWOSU student workers, students are not allowed to work until June 1. Some departments may be provided exceptions for student employment in May, and the university is working with them to enable the best way to proceed in a way that protects the health of these workers. As the campus gradually reopens, departments will be provided with guidance on employing student workers.

SWOSU Graduates

Commencement ceremonies are now scheduled for Saturday, December 12. More details about this graduation ceremony will be announced later.