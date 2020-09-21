SWOSUpalooza rescheduled amid coronavirus pandemic

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – A fun music festival that was originally scheduled for October has been rescheduled.

SWOSUpalooza was originally scheduled for October 22nd.

However, organizers say the event has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 25 at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

“We feel now is not the time for a concert involving the SWOSU students, and we are very pleased that all three bands have agreed to the date switch,” said Brian Adler, chair of the co-sponsoring Panorama Committee. “We plan to have the concert but we’re going to wait a little longer because of the pandemic.”

Flatland Cavalry, Mike Ryan and Triston Marez will be featured at the 8 p.m. concert, which will be held in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.

Tickets that were already purchased on Stubwire will be honored at the March 25 concert. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show.

LATEST STORIES: