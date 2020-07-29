SWOSUpalooza rescheduled to Homecoming Week

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s SWOSUpalooza has been rescheduled to Homecoming Week in October.

The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 20, but will now be held on Thursday, Oct. 22.

This year’s SWOSUpalooza will be held in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center and feature Flatland Cavalry, Mike Ryan and Triston Marez, according to an SWOSU news release.

“We know students are looking forward to SWOSUpalooza but we thought at this time because of the pandemic, we should wait to have the concert,” said Brian Adler, chair of the co-sponsoring Panorama Committee. “We are fortunate that Flatland Cavalry, Mike Ryan and Triston Marez all agreed to the switch.”

Tickets that were already purchased on Stubwire will be honored on Oct. 22.

Tickets can be purchased on stubwire.com at share.swosu.edu/SWOSUpalooza2020 or in the SWOSU Public Relations and Marketing Office in Room 205 of the Hays Administration Building. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show.

