STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University has received a massive gift that will help fund scholarships for students in need.

On Tuesday, OSU announced a $120 million gift from the T. Boone Pickens Foundation.

Organizers say a majority of the gift will go toward student scholarships, while another $25 million will support the OSU Human Performance Innovation Complex to enhance the health of the community.

“We are incredibly thankful to the T. Boone Pickens Foundation for this extraordinary gift,” OSU President Dr. Kayce Shrum said. “Boone was a true leader and visionary whose investments, involvement and advocacy for energy independence drove America’s oil and gas industry for nearly seven decades. But it was his generosity that had the most significant impact.

OSU leaders say the gift will also go toward renovating and reconstructing the Karsten Creek golf course.

“Boone Pickens’ love for Oklahoma State University knew no bounds,” Jay Rosser, T. Boone Pickens Foundation director said. “His unwavering commitment to seeing the university thrive academically and athletically was inspiring. We are proud to carry on his legacy with this $120 million gift to his alma mater. We hope this contribution will inspire others to continue supporting Oklahoma State’s endeavors, just as Boone did throughout his life and beyond. We are honored to be able to continue his legacy and support the university he loved so deeply.”