T-Mobile giving away free admission to Chester’s Pumpkin Patch

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – Families will be able to celebrate fall at a popular pumpkin patch in the metro.

T-Mobile is giving away free children’s admission to Chester’s Pumpkin Patch to the first 400 children ages 10 and under on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The company says it will also have giveaways and goodies throughout the day.

In addition to enjoying the pumpkin patch, guests can also get a photo with one of the largest pumpkins on display in Oklahoma, which weighs over 1,400 pounds.

The pumpkin patch is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

