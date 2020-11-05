Tahlequah Public Schools employee arrested, accused of multiple child porn counts

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tahlequah Public Schools employee has been arrested on multiple child pornography counts.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit arrested 26-year-old Hansen Martin Leroy Johnson on suspicion of aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act., according to an OSBI news release.

ICAC agents began investigating Johnson in October after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent them a cyber tip that had been received through social media.

“The tip included an image and short video showing an adult sexually abusing an infant,” the news release states.

Agents executed a search warrant on Johnson’s South 458 Road residence in Tahlequah on Thursday.

“Based on the execution of that warrant, Johnson was taken into custody without incident,” the news release states.

Johnson is being held without bond at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The Tahlequah Public Schools website shows that an employee named Hansen Johnson is an Adult Basic Education instructor at Central Academy.

Agents are investigating whether there are other victims, the news release states.

“If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov,” the news release states.

