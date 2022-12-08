OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friends and family of Latonya “Lisa” Dean are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver in the deadly hit-and-run accident that killed her in late November.

“She loved everybody she came in contact with. She would give you the clothes off her back. She was a giver and she loved God [and] whether it was an accident or not, you need to come forward and take accountability for what you’ve done,” said Latonya’s cousin, Shavonne Williams.

Investigators told KFOR Latonya “Lisa” Dean and her dog were hit by a truck in the 4300 block of West Reno on the evening of November 22nd while she was riding her bike.

The driver of the truck then turned south and took off.

“We don’t want people to think that like it’s just okay for you to go around and hit somebody and then just like, leave them,” said Shavonne.

Although the accident occurred in November, it took time for investigators to identify Latonya, and notify the family.

It took nearly two weeks for Latonya’s son to learn of her death.

“The pain I’m feeling, I don’t want no one else to feel it,” said Santori Dean.

Police were previously searching for a Black 2021 or 2022 Chevy Colorado Z71 pickup truck, but said it truck was recently recovered at a residence in the OKC metro area.

They have not identified any suspects, nor have they made any arrests.

“We want the driver. We don’t want the truck. We want you off the streets because you’re the person that was behind the vehicle. And whether it was an accident or not, you need to come forward and take accountability for what you’ve done,” added Shavonne.

“I pray to God that you have some compassion and have it in your heart to come forward.”

If you have any info on this case, it can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or online at www.okccrimetips.com.