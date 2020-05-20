Take in the fresh air and improve your photography skills with class at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – Broad stretches of red and yellow are visible as you drive or hike near the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

“The recent showers have blessed the area with a bounty of colorful blooms,” said Steve Enter, instructor for the Wichita Mountains Photography Class. “It’s the perfect time to hone your photography skills and take in some fresh air at the same time.”

Enter takes groups of up to nine people on educational hikes featuring various points of interest throughout the refuge, all delivering a spectacular view.

“The class is meant for beginning photographers looking to improve their skills,” said Enter. “People unfamiliar with the area appreciate having a guide to help choose great trails for the time of year and their hiking skill level. Some trails are more challenging than others.”

Photography instruction includes basic camera settings, lighting, composition and subject selection. Periodic stops are made to take advantage of unique photo opportunities like bison and other wildlife, rock formations, floral scenes and lakes.

Classes are three hours long and $25 per participant.

Those interested can book a class through Facebook or by contacting Steve directly at (405) 205-1300 or steverandolphshow@live.com.