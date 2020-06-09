Takeout food and COVID-19: Should you take precautions?

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – For months, Oklahomans have stayed home as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some are trying new recipes at home, others have opted for takeout, curbside delivery or home delivery for their meals.

But, is this safe?

Christine Walters, Oklahoma State University Extension maternal and child nutrition assistant specialist, says takeout meals are a great option for many people.

“Although the restrictions are being lifted around the state and many restaurants have reopened their doors, the dining in experience still may not be a great idea for everyone, especially those with underlying health concerns,” Walters said. “However, there isn’t any current research to suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging, and there haven’t been any reports of food transmission made to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration or the United States Department of Agriculture.”

Takeout and curbside delivery are a great option for those with a weakened immune system. It also helps support current recommendations for social distancing.

Walters did say that if food were to become contaminated with COVID-19, stomach acid, which is very acidic, would inactivate the virus.

“Because COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, it isn’t well-suited to infect the gastrointestinal system,” Walters said.

Taylor Conner, Oklahoma County Family and Consumer Sciences Educator and Registered Dietitian, says many restaurants have implemented no-touch options, which further minimizes the risks.

“However, to further cut down on risk, it’s always best to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap, or use hand sanitizer after handing food packaging from your takeout order,” Conner said.

Consumers also can continue to take advantage of home food delivery services from their local grocery stores. This will help eliminate coming into contact with crowds of people.

“Personal safety is the key message and we simply want people to know they have options for food and groceries that will help keep them safe,” Conner said.