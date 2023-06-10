OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After an email was sent to News 4 Saturday afternoon, Target sent a statement regarding the alleged bomb threats to Target locations in the metro area.

“The safety of our team members and guests is our top priority. Law enforcement investigated claims regarding several stores in the Oklahoma City area today and determined these stores are safe. Our stores are currently open and operating regular hours.” Target Spokesperson

Customers said they had no idea what was going on at the store on Saturday.

“There’s something going on but they’re’ not telling us. I was walking up there and a guy kind of stopped me and said hey we’re closed for technical issues” said Cari and Haleigh, Target Customers.

Target employees said they were closed for technical issues, but the email sent to News 4 says otherwise.

Email sent to News 4 regarding bomb threats at OKC Target Locations

Norman Police responded to threats.

The Norman Police Department was made aware of the alleged threat and responded to the Target location in our jurisdiction. The call has since been cleared. Norman Police Department

Target’s location off Rockwell evacuated customers on Saturday. The store at Memorial and Penn and other locations not on the list also evacuated customers. Edmond police said they did not evacuate their Target location.

The threat left customers confused across the metro area.

“I was like hey is this side closed and he was like the store is open—it’s not closed. So I walked inside and they were like no we’re closed so some of the workers don’t even know what’s going on,” said Cari and Haleigh.