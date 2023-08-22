OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You’re invited to experience a true taste of Asia at this special event.

Taste of Asia is returning to Oklahoma City Saturday, August 26, at the Mayfair Church of Christ, 2340 NW 50th St, from 5:30-7 p.m.

According to Travel Oklahoma, the event is sponsored by the Asia Society of Oklahoma and features cuisine from various Asian countries represented by the organization.

Officials say attendees can sample food from India, Iran, Laos and numerous other nations. After dinner, there will be music and cultural performances to enjoy as the event comes to a close.

“Taste of Asia is the 2nd biggest annual event that the Asia Society of Oklahoma, Inc (ASO, Inc) hosts since the early 90’s. For more than 25 years, this event is getting well-known! This is the opportunity to taste the food of various Asian Cultures.” says Local AARP.

Tickets prices vary:

Ages 11 and over: $20

Ages 5-10: $15

Kids under 5: Free

To learn more, visit travelok.com or local.aarp.org.