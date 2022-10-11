OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A unique event that will have your taste buds bursting with flavor is coming to Oklahoma City.

The Philippine American Civic Organization of Oklahoma is hosting the Taste of the Philippines event for the first time in two years.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mayfair Church of Christ, located at 2340 N.W. 50th St. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say visitors will be able to try authentic Filipino food that is not served in most Asian restaurants.

Some of the food includes steamed rice, garlic fried rice, chicken pancit, chicken adobo, pork adobo, beef lumpia, dinuguan, pinakbet, leche flan, guinataan, biko, and an iced coconut drink.

Tickets are $10.

The food tasting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Live cultural performances, a raffle, and other entertainment will follow.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting:

Esther Moore – (405) 514-3701

Ira Burrough – (405) 819-3652

Ray Hulley- (405) 213-8045

Marcus Smith – (918) 816-0580

Beth Soniega – (405) 822-6989.