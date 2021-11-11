Tattoo removal business working to bring new hope to Oklahoma City residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new business in Oklahoma City is hoping to bring second chances to residents who might be seeking them – through tattoo removal.

The business founder says it’s something she’s seen countless times.

“Everybody grows up with the impression that tattoos are forever and the fact that no, they’re not really. You can remove them is pretty impressive,” said Carmen Brodie, Removery tattoo removal co-founder.

As she’s opened locations across the country, she’s seen countless tattoos and heard the stories behind them, stories that may not have the same impact that they once did.

“A lot of times, life changes,” Brodie said. “They want what the outside says to be what the inside says at the moment.”

Brodie says they also often find people hoping to turn their life around.

Through Removery’s INK-nitiative program, they provide free removal of tattoos on the hands, neck and face for those folks seeking a second chance.

“People who have been formerly incarcerated, hate tattoos, racist tattoos and those that were victims of human trafficking,” said Brodie. “A lot of – ‘I can change my trajectory, I don’t feel this way on the outside anymore, I want to advance, I want to grow and change.'”

So they find the fresh start through the power of a laser.

“The laser breaks down the particles of ink small enough so your body can absorb those particles and carry them away,” Brodie said.

Brodie says it takes about a year to remove a tattoo with appointments every six to eight weeks.

While it can be uncomfortable, it’s not as painful she says as getting a tattoo.

“I would much rather have a removal than have a tattoo put on!” Brodie said.

Removery is located in the Belle Isle shopping center near Penn Square Mall.

They’ve partnered with local non-profit the Dragonfly House, which helps survivors of human trafficking.