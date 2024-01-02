WAURIKA, Okla. (KFOR) — Ringling High School head football coach and principal, Philip Koons was offered a plea bargain that would prohibit him from teaching, coaching and contacting the school district, but a Jefferson County judge rejected it on Tuesday afternoon.

Koons was placed on administrative leave in February 2022 after allegations of verbal abuse and forcing players to exercise naked came to light.

Philip Koons. Photo courtesy Ringling Public Schools.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began looking into the accusations.

However, an attorney for the alleged victims in this case told KFOR Koons was reinstated as the head coach and Ringling High School principal over the summer.

The OSBI wrapped up its investigation in May, which reportedly revealed seven alleged victims.

“He created a cult and you’re either 100% in the cult or you’re out of the cult,” said an attorney representing the alleged victims, Tod Mercer.

Based on the lengthy OSBI report, Koons was charged with one misdemeanor count of Outraging Public Decency in October.

No arrest warrant was issued nor was Koons required to appear in court, but he voluntarily appeared in Jefferson County court Tuesday afternoon for a last-minute arraignment hearing.

Koons entered a plea of no contest.

According to the Jefferson County judge, Koons’ plea carries the same weight as a guilty plea.

A plea bargain was agreed upon by both the defense and prosecution.

A seven year deferred sentence was offered. It would prohibit Koons from teaching or coaching anywhere during that sentence.

Koons would also be prohibited from contacting the Ringling school district and providing sports related consultation.

Additionally, Koons would serve a 12-month probationary period.

“When you have a plea agreement and you come in for a plea agreement, it’s just a rubber stamp by the judge. The prosecuting attorney and the defense attorney have already worked out an agreement. All it is, is a matter of presenting that to the judge. 99% of the time, that is rubber stamped by the judge and the plea agreement is entered,” said Mercer.

The prosecution agreed to not file additional charges against Koons unless new evidence was presented.

Koons could have faced several more misdemeanor charges as well as a felony count of child abuse, according to the prosecution.

“[It would be] a tough case to make beyond reasonable doubt,” said the prosecution in reference to the potential felony count.

Four victim impact statements were read aloud to the court by the prosecution.

One victim said Koons “created a hostile environment” and he was “taught to stay quiet.”

“Untouchable” is how another victim described Koons. He added “verbal abuse is everyday in that school” and “Phil has been let off easy.”

“Mentors are not supposed to provoke kids, but you made a career out of it,” stated a third victim.

The final victim impact statement read to the court described the plea bargain as a “slap on the wrist.”

Mercer told KFOR the plea agreement is not something the alleged victims truly wanted.

“You can tell by these boys’ statements they’re highly disappointed in the district attorney and the state and really all of the adults involved. Put it down to the teachers, the board members and the superintendent at Ringling, which all should be held accountable,” said Mercer.

The Jefferson County judge ultimately accepted Koons’ no contest plea, but rejected the bargain.

“That is highly unusual. What it represents is the judge’s recognition that the charge and the sentence did not match the facts,” explained Mercer. “Today kind of proved the judge is not really on his side and wants to see him punished more.”

A blind plea is set for mid-March where a judge will decide Koons’ fate.

“Koons is going to have to make a choice between that date and today as to whether or not he trusts his fate in the hands of the judge. He’s going to have to make a call with his attorney to decide whether or not he wants to place his fate in the hands of the judge or if he wants to enter a plea of not guilty and go forward with a trial,” said Mercer.

Koons was given an opportunity to make a statement. He didn’t accept any fault in the case, but rather explained how he’s used profanity for the last 38 years and hasn’t found himself surrounded by similar accusations.

News 4 has previously reported on allegations of “harsh words” while Koons worked as a coach in Tuttle.

Koons also stated each of the alleged victims are former players he held accountable and feels the case is due to that.

Furthermore, Koons blamed the case on the parenting of the alleged victims.

“Koons’ statement made in the courtroom is the classic example of the rule against letting your client speak. What he said to the judge was, the reason we’re here today is because these boys, these victims were held accountable for doing something wrong in his program. And I think when he said that, the judge looked at him and said, ‘You still don’t get it, do you? You’re here on a crime. These boys aren’t here on a crime,'” said Mercer.

“This is a circus,” Koons’ attorney, Shelby Shelton, told the judge. “It’s been a mess.”

Shelton said they “flat out deny any of the allegations” and described the unfairness behind the prosecution. He said Koons has yet to be prosecuted in a court of law, but only by the media.

Koons maintained his plea of no contest. He will face a $5,000 penalty if he does not appear in court for the blind plea in March.

News 4 requested an interview with Shelton following the arraignment. He declined and explained they’re unable to share their story at this time.

News 4 also asked Koons if he had anything to say to the alleged victims in the case.

“Happy New Year,” he said.

News 4 attempted to ask another question regarding Koons’ thoughts on the plea bargain being rejected, but was met with silence.

Aside from the criminal case, Mercer expects to file a civil lawsuit prior to the March blind plea.

“The civil lawsuit is much more in play now,” explained Mercer. “We try not to file these civil lawsuits before the plea agreement or the sentencing is done in the criminal case. It creates a better situation for the district attorney in the state. Hopefully we’ll go ahead and file a lawsuit anyway before March comes.”

Koons was processed through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. News 4 has requested his mugshot, but hasn’t received it yet.

As of Tuesday evening, Koons is still a licensed educator through the Oklahoma State Department of Education. His license expires in June.