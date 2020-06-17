Tax deadline quickly approaching after COVID-19 extension

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The deadline to file your taxes is quickly approaching after the original deadline was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualifying Oklahomans still have approximately 30 days to file their taxes and claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) before the July 15 deadline, which was extended earlier this year by the U.S. government due to the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19.

“The past few months have been extra challenging for working families, and an EITC refund could prove even more important this year as individuals work to put food on the table, pay off loans and save up for a car or home,” said Andy Moore, OKC Tax Help community ambassador. “With just about a month remaining until the tax deadline, filing your taxes and claiming the EITC could mean additional funds in your pocket this summer.”

The EITC is for individuals who earned less than $56,000 in 2019 and are between the ages of 25 and 64. The EITC refund amount increases based on the number of children in the household and is often between $2,000 – $6,000 per eligible person. In 2018, the average Oklahoma refund was $2,470.

For those wishing to practice social distancing, online tax filing service sallow you to self-file without leaving your home. You can find additional information on how to file, as well as resources in and around Oklahoma City at OKCTaxHelp.org.

“It’s estimated that 319,000 Oklahomans who qualify for the EITC are not taking advantage of this opportunity and are leaving money in Washington, D.C. instead of bringing it back into our local economies,” added Moore. “But, there is still time left for you to file your taxes, and if you already have done so, it’s not too late to claim the EITC. You can file an adjustment to receive the money you’re owed.”