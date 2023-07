OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Teachers in Oklahoma will see their paychecks go up starting this month.

The bill called HB 1119 passed in March, which became law on July first. The measure increases pay across-the-board for both teachers and certified school personnel.

The bill calls for raises to range from $3,000 – $6,000 thousand dollars a year, based on years of experience. Those behind the effort say it’s critical to raise teach pay so that it keeps pace with surrounding states.