Teachers honored for dedication to educating, nurturing students

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Teachers are being spotlighted today, Tuesday, May 5, and the rest of the week for all they do to educate and nurture adolescents.

May 5 is Teacher Appreciation Day, and Oklahoma City Public Schools is showing teachers the recognition and appreciation that they say teachers should receive everyday of the year.

“Teachers’ impact on learning is clear, but often their influence goes far beyond the classroom. Nearly everyone can remember a particularly impactful teacher even years later, as often their influence on a child is second only to parents and family,” the news release states.

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 4-8. May 5 was declared Teacher Appreciation Day by the National Education Association.

“As we celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week, Oklahoma City Public Schools wishes to thank our approximately 2,600 teachers and 500 paraprofessionals for all they do to ignite a passion for learning in every child,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, Superintendent of Schools.

Teachers have remained a presence in the lives of their students during the COVID-19 pandemic, McDaniel said.

“The most important relationship in a school building is between the student and the teacher, and over the past few weeks we’ve leaned heavily on these crucial connections as educators stepped in to support our students and families with distance learning. Perhaps now more than ever, our OKCPS families and the community as a whole have an even deeper appreciation for the specialized work these caring, patient professionals do in order to guide our students each and every day,” he said.

OKCPS has 2,600 teachers, including 500 paraprofessionals, 350 special education teachers and 200 bilingual teachers.

OKCPS is celebrating teachers through a social media campaign called #OKCPSAtHome that features different activities each day.

“T.E.A.C.H.” is the five-day theme and each day gives has a unique activity. Tuesday is ‘E’ for “express your love for a teacher” through art.

“We are asking anyone who wants to celebrate a teacher to create something — written, drawn, chalked, recorded — and send it to us or post it on social media,” the news release states.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused drastic changes to education, with classes cancelled and a continuous learning plan put in place so students can learn from home, but Oklahoma City teachers have been undaunted, the news release said.

“Our teachers are adaptable and passionate, and those qualities come across regardless of whether they’re standing in front of their classes, leading live-streamed lessons or writing take-home instructional plans,” the news release states.