OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Teachers will be able to visit one of Oklahoma City’s most well-known museums for free on Monday.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum announced that teachers and a guest will be able to visit the museum for free on Monday, Jan. 16.

Organizers say teachers need to show their school ID at the front desk to receive complimentary admission.

The museum says it is a great way for teachers to learn tools that can be used in the classroom when talking about April 19, 1995.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the ticket admitted at 4 p.m.