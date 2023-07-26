TULSA. Okla. (KFOR) — Tulsa National Little League announced on Wednesday that their 12-player roster for the 2023 Little League World Series will include its first-ever female player in the team’s 42-year history.

Picture of Team Oklahoma. Image courtesy of Tulsa National Little League

Carrie Weikel will be making an appearance for Tulsa National in the Little League Southwest Regional in Waco, Texas as they represent the state of Oklahoma in the tournament.

Team Oklahoma will be up against Arkansas in the first round of the double elimination tournament on August 3. The winner of the Southwest Region will move on to play in the World Series in Williamsport, Penn.

The Southwest Regional tournament will be played at Marvin Norcross Stadium in Waco, and televised live on ESPN’s Longhorn Network. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on August 8.