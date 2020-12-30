Team preps New Year’s ball for OKC’s virtual Opening Night

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We’re just days away from 2021 and the Oklahoma City New Year’s ball is ready to be raised.

“We are moving the ball from the warehouse to the location of the Chickasaw Ballpark,” said Opening Night Co-Chair Mark McBride.

The 3,000-pound bundle of 4,000 lights is a staple for Oklahoma City.

“In Oklahoma City, unlike New York, we raise our ball up in the air for the countdown,” said Opening Night Co-Chair Colby Wedel.

Although the twinkling lights and giant disco ball will feel familiar to most Oklahomans, ‘Opening Night’ will look very different.

This year the event is all virtual.

“We started initially planning this as an in-person event following all the guidelines with social distance and all that kind of stuff and then we finally made the call to do virtual,” said Wedel.

Usually anywhere between 40-60,000 people gather to see the ball, the performances, and fireworks show, but this year the festivities could reach an even bigger audience.

The entire night will be live streamed on the Arts Council Facebook page and Youtube.

Performers like Edgar Cruz and the Brave Amigos, Will Gaines with Hooplahoma, The Charles Burton Band, the Latin Mojo Band, Joe Coover, and Shortt Dogg.

Another new addition: you’ll get to see some of the behind-the-scene efforts of what it takes to put this event on.

“We’ll have the back story of this family that’s been doing fireworks for 30 years or more here in the OKC area,” said McBride.

The end goal? Say goodbye to 2020 safely from the comfort of our own homes.

“People can be inside cozy in their pajamas and be able to just have it on their TVs and watch it and spend time together,” said Wedel.

“Excited to see 2021 ushered in and hopefully it’s a better year than 2020!” said McBride.