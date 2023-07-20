OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four men face riot charges in connection to what Oklahoma City police are calling “out-of-control’ block party in July.

Police reports say officers were called out for a disturbance call near NE 34th Street and N. Lindsay on July 8th.

An incident report said the call noted “people were starting to fight and threatening to grab guns”.

“They had a live deejay making a lot of noise late at night,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police.

“Officers asked them to hold it down, and then they went on their way. About half an hour to an hour later, officers were called back out there. Same problem, a lot of noise. But this time, when officers arrived, there was about 300 to 400 people out there. They had the street completely blocked and shut down. You have to have a permit to do that,” he added.

Knight said officers moved in to control the crowds, and officers eventually found a stolen car and assault rifles, along with making several arrests after the crowd became confrontational.

A court affidavit from July 17 said the majority of the crowd refused to leave the area and became belligerent, noting that “it appeared the hostility of the crowd changed, and supervisors treated this incident as a riot”.

Now, at least four men have been arrested for rioting and police say that number could grow.

But, neighbors say the real party foulhappened when police crashed the party.

Family and neighbors of those men told KFOR the charges are unreasonable for what started as a birthday gathering for their big family.

“For my 32nd birthday party, we had a family gathering. More people came than what we expected,” said Walter Henderson in an interview with KFOR.

Henderson said his brother was one of the men arrested and charged with rioting.

“The officers stood over there [in a nearby parking lot, and out of nowhere they just start[ed] marching,” he added, saying officers starting “snatching people off the porch” of his grandmother’s home and illegally searching vehicles.

“They threw tear gas in my grandmother’s residence,” he added.

“That’s when people got a little hostile.”

Police said there could be more arrests but family and friends of the men facing riot charges say there was no violent public disturbance.

“[The men arrested] they have bonds like they’ve blown up buildings and killed several people,” said LaTonya James.

She said her son was just in town for the party, but was one of the men arrested.

“Now he’s in jail on a 400,000 bond,” she continued.

“If they did say things that were disrespectful to police, let them be accountable for that. That’s disorderly conduct,” she said.

“It was a birthday … they wasn’t trying to destroy anything and they did not,” a neighbor said.

“Tell me where is the vandalism, and where is the car break-in and where is any type of damage,” she continued.

“We don’t have police come over here. We’re quiet [and] we’re peaceful, we try to take care of one another,” said the neighbor.

In order to be convicted of rioting in Oklahoma, the State has to prove several criteria, including showing three or more people came together in a use of force or violence, or a threat of a use of force or violence; KFOR contacted the Oklahoma County’s District Attorney’s for more information on the charges but did not hear back before this story originally aired.