OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sylvester Stallone’s new streaming series “Tulsa King”, filmed both in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, now has a teaser trailer.

Paramount Plus released the 30-second teaser on Wednesday.

The teaser shows the legendary, Oscar-nominated actor in action as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo exiled by his boss to Tulsa after serving 25 years in prison.

The show was developed by Taylor Sheridan, the acclaimed writer and director who also created the breakout hit series “Yellowstone”. Sheridan also wrote popular films “Sicario” and “Hell or High Water”.

Stallone and the “Tulsa King” production were spotted in several locations across Tulsa and Oklahoma City in recent months.

Click here to watch the “Tulsa King” teaser on YouTube.