Tecumseh Fraternal Order of Police served eviction notice, months late on rent

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department served eviction papers to fellow law enforcement members Monday.

A Tecumseh landlord tells KFOR she’s been renting her building to the Tecumseh Fraternal Order of Police since last year, but that she hasn’t received a dime of rent money since February.

“It would have been better if I had rented it to a meth addict. I am fed up. I am tired of this,” said Rece Williams.

Williams took her grievances straight to the Pottawatomie County Courthouse, where she filed eviction papers against the Tecumseh FOP on Monday.

“The sheriff is gonna have to go serve the Tecumseh police with this eviction notice,” she said.

She says for months and months, she tried to solve the problem personally with the FOP.

“I kept trying to call him, [but] he wouldn’t answer me; no text messages, acted like he was just going to ignore me,” said Williams.

Trey Baker, a sergeant with the Tecumseh Police Department and the President of the FOP, finally responded, claiming the FOP had fallen victim to embezzlement by its own secretary treasurer. He also claimed the FOP was experiencing COVID-19 hardship.

“The COVID thing is on and you can’t kick us out, and we’re not giving you your keys or giving up the building,” said Williams, recalling his messages.

In another text message, Baker asked Williams if she was a “slum lord.” He then threatened “court action” for the money spent upgrading the infrastructure and cosmetics of the building.

Williams told KFOR the only thing the FOP has done is damage to her building.

“They blew all of the paint off the building out of the cracks. It sat all winter. They did not repaint it. I had new siding on the building and a brand new surveillance system. They let someone steal the cameras and tore up my new siding. It’s all torn up on the corners,” said Williams.

KFOR tried contacting Baker by phone Tuesday, but he did not answer. We left a message, asking for a response to the eviction and claims made by Williams, but he did not return our call.

Williams says she’s losing trust in the Tecumseh Police Department as a whole.

“I’ve always had great respect for the police force, and with everything that’s going on in the world right now, this is ridiculous,” she said

KFOR also contacted the Tecumseh Police Department, but because the matter involves the FOP, the chief was unable to comment.

A court date is set for July 1. A judge will then make a ruling to decide whether or not to force the FOP to vacate.