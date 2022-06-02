TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tecumseh man is accused of stabbing his brother more than two dozen times with a leather hole punch.

Tecumseh Police Department Chief J.R. Kidney said they were called to the home on the 400 block of East Main Street around 1:30 a.m. on May 20.

George William Jones

The brother, Jackie Jones Jr., showed officers his stabbing injuries.

“According to the officer who was on scene, approximately 28 times in the neck and the shoulder area with what appears to be like a leather punch type of metal object,” Kidney said.

Police said his 32-year-old younger brother George Jones had attacked him in the bathroom during an argument before fleeing from the house.

“They said that he was covered in blood around the neck and the shoulder area, and you can imagine 28 or more small puncture wounds in that area is going to be a pretty bloody scene,” Kidney explained.

Jones was arrested the next day on a nearby highway. He currently sits in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.