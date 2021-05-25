Tecumseh man who suffers from dementia still missing

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – Tecumseh police ended a search for a still-missing man who a Silver Alert was issued for, but are asking the public to keep an eye out for him in case he reappears.

Sixty-year-old Darrell Lamb suffers from dementia and was last seen near the intersection of Prairie View Road and Bob Crouch Road around 1 a.m. Monday, May 24.

Authorities used drones and K-9s to search an area near Tecumseh for Lamb Tuesday morning, but were not able to locate him.

He was last seen wearing a green and white shirt, grey sweatshirt, Green Bay Packers pants and no shoes.

Lamb is described as a white man with green eyes, brown/grey hair and brown beard.

Anyone who sees Lamb is asked to immediately call 911 or Tecumseh police at (405) 598-2115.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

