Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Tecumseh officer accused of accepting bribe

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tecumseh police officer has been arrested.

Jeff Henderson was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and accepting a bribe.

Further details are not currently available, but stay with KFOR as this story develops.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter