Tecumseh officer accused of accepting bribe

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tecumseh police officer has been arrested.
Jeff Henderson was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and accepting a bribe.
Further details are not currently available, but stay with KFOR as this story develops.
by: Hicham RaachePosted: / Updated:
