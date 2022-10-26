TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tecumseh Police Department says a man accused of raping of two teens in their own homes is now in custody.

On Wednesday, Tecumseh police arrested Cliffton Davila, accused of raping two teenage girls at their homes Sunday morning, after both girls positively identified him by his mug shot.

Cliffton Davila, courtesy: Pottawatomie County Jail

Davila was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of first degree burglary, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Pottawatomie County jail.

Tecumseh Police Chief, JR Kidney said they were able to arrest Davila through community leads and tips.

He was wanted on a warrant for drug charges when he was arrested Tuesday night, but additional charges were added Wednesday when both teen girls identified him.

Davila is accused of going up to several homes in the area and frantically banging on their doors and windows.

During the first attack, the teenage girl opened the door and Davila allegedly held her at knifepoint and then raped her.

He reportedly did the same thing to a girl about a mile away only a few short hours later.

Police say Davila was not cooperating with police when he was arrested.