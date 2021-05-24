Tecumseh Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 60-year-old with dementia

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Tecumseh Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 60-year-old man with dementia.

Darrell Lamb was last seen near the intersection of Prairie View Rd. and Bob Crouch Rd. around 1 a.m. Monday, May 24.

Lamb was last seen wearing a green and white shirt, grey sweatshirt, Green Bay Packers pants, and no shoes.

Lamb is described as a white man with green eyes, brown/grey hair, and brown beard.

If you see Lamb or have any information on his whereabouts, call Tecumseh Police immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

