Tecumseh Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 60-year-old with dementia

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Tecumseh Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 60-year-old man with dementia.

Darrell Lamb was last seen near the intersection of Prairie View Rd. and Bob Crouch Rd. around 1 a.m. Monday, May 24.

Lamb was last seen wearing a green and white shirt, grey sweatshirt, Green Bay Packers pants, and no shoes.

Lamb is described as a white man with green eyes, brown/grey hair, and brown beard.

If you see Lamb or have any information on his whereabouts, call Tecumseh Police immediately.