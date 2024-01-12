TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – A shooting in Tecumseh on Thursday is now considered a homicide after the victim passed away.

Tecumseh PD says a call came in around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday of a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers heard 5 more gunshots. When they entered the home, they found one victim with multiple gunshots wounds.

Orlando Osborne. Image courtesy Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Raven Thompson, was taken to a nearby hospital where she later passed away from her injuries. The suspect, 57-year-old Orlando Osborne, was found in the home and arrested.

Osborne has since been booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail for First-Degree Murder.