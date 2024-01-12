TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – A shooting in Tecumseh on Thursday is now considered a homicide after the victim passed away.

Tecumseh PD says a call came in around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday of a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers heard 5 more gunshots. When they entered the home, they found one victim with multiple gunshots wounds.

Orlando Osborne.
Orlando Osborne. Image courtesy Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Raven Thompson, was taken to a nearby hospital where she later passed away from her injuries. The suspect, 57-year-old Orlando Osborne, was found in the home and arrested.

Osborne has since been booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail for First-Degree Murder.